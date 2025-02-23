Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 36000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pioneering Technology Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$560,400.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.