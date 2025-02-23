Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,090 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $117,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

