Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $219,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.95 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

