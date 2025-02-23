Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 20.7% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
AOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
