Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) fell 22.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.24. The company has a market cap of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

