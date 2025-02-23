The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $40.25. Approximately 380,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 379,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

