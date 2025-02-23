ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.95 and last traded at $52.95. 23,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 32,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $219.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THNQ. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

About ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

