Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 111,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 324,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.19.
Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 137.61% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Square Technologies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.