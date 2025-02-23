Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 111,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 324,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 137.61% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

