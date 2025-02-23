Lansing Street Advisors Buys 5,627 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.21 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.