Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 33,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $566.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $511.97 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $582.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

