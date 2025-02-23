iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.3 %

IEFA opened at $75.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

