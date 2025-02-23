FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 725.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $937.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a PE ratio of 137.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,054.69 and its 200-day moving average is $978.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.64, for a total value of $378,869.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,636.96. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,806 shares of company stock worth $16,065,122. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

