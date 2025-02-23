FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

BLV opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

