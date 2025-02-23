Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 48.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 368.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.22.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $156.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.76. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

