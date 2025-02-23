Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 1.2 %
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
