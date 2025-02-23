Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $2,668,660.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

