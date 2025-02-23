Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $97.82 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.