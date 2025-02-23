Hikari Power Ltd Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hikari Power Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Roche were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Roche by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Stock Performance

Roche stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHHBY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

