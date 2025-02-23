New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 119,914.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,059 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up about 6.3% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,089,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,462,000 after buying an additional 229,342 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,540,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 554.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 132,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,039,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $493.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.67.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.