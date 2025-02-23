Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,448 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after buying an additional 6,632,679 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,017,000 after buying an additional 4,282,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,620,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,722,000 after buying an additional 1,773,270 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after buying an additional 1,535,400 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

