Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 336,678 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $173,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

