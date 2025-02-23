iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

