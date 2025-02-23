iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 584,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $62,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after buying an additional 286,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

