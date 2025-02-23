Infini Capital Management Ltd Has $15.21 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1,510.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,160 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 19.2% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Baidu by 630.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Trading Up 1.7 %

BIDU opened at $91.19 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. China Renaissance lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

