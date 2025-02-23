Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Acquired Sen.

Senator (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). In a filing disclosed on February 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Micron Technology stock on January 22nd.

Senator also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 1/22/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 1/22/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 1/21/2025.

MU opened at $98.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,455,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,403,000 after buying an additional 806,639 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

