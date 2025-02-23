Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,407 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 4.0% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,611 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,545 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,523,000 after purchasing an additional 541,192 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 329,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,685,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,405,000 after purchasing an additional 687,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.4 %

WBD opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

