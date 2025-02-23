MB Generational Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

MB Generational Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.