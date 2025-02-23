38,787 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC

Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 207,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.53 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

