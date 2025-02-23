Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,999,000 after purchasing an additional 288,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.