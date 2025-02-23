Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV opened at $77.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

