iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Lifted by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWS stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

