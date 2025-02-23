Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7,559.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,667,000 after buying an additional 878,163 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,120 shares of company stock valued at $40,127,472. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Redburn Partners decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

