Head-To-Head Survey: BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) vs. Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX)

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of BWX Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of BWX Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Power Solutions International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BWX Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Solutions International has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies 1 1 7 0 2.67 Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BWX Technologies and Power Solutions International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BWX Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $127.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.69%. Given BWX Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Power Solutions International.

Profitability

This table compares BWX Technologies and Power Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies 10.32% 31.95% 11.11% Power Solutions International 12.46% 293.35% 15.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BWX Technologies and Power Solutions International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies $2.50 billion 3.72 $245.85 million $3.02 33.59 Power Solutions International $436.42 million 1.71 $26.31 million $2.36 13.77

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Power Solutions International. Power Solutions International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BWX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Power Solutions International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers. This segment also involved in manufacture of close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; down blend government stockpiles of uranium; receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; and supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories, as well as components for defense applications. The Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and reactor components; and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. This segment also offers nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, nuclear grade materials, and precisely machined components, and related services for CANDU nuclear power plants; provides in-plant inspection, maintenance, and modification services, as well as non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions; and manufactures medical radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster, and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

