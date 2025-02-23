ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.91. 450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

