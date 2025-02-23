Marshall Investment Management LLC Invests $468,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Mplx by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 5,070.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,797,000 after purchasing an additional 958,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 654,500 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 479.6% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 94,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MPLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Shares of MPLX opened at $53.40 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

