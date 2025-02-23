iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,801,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the previous session’s volume of 678,572 shares.The stock last traded at $26.76 and had previously closed at $26.72.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
