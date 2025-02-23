iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,801,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the previous session’s volume of 678,572 shares.The stock last traded at $26.76 and had previously closed at $26.72.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 263.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,872,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 747.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 268,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,872,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

