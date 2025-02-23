Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $598.03 and last traded at $604.06. Approximately 310,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,683,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $606.57.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $565.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $101,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,023. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

