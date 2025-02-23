Marshall Investment Management LLC Invests $5.21 Million in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF comprises about 3.1% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the third quarter worth $136,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the third quarter worth $181,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.21 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

