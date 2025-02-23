Charles N. York II Sells 4,370 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.43 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

