Charles N. York II Sells 4,370 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.43 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.