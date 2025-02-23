Morguard Corporation Buys 8,400 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 31st, Morguard Corporation acquired 19,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$106,005.00.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Morguard Corporation bought 8,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Morguard Corporation purchased 7,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,148.08.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Morguard Corporation acquired 1,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Morguard Corporation bought 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$35,750.00.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Morguard Corporation purchased 14,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Morguard Corporation acquired 21,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$117,029.04.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Morguard Corporation bought 24,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,100.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Morguard Corporation purchased 15,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$86,887.36.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Morguard Corporation acquired 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,450.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.2 %
TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.51 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$354.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morguard Real Estate Inv.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- About the Markup Calculator
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.