New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

WTW stock opened at $325.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.60 and a 200-day moving average of $304.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $245.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -352.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

