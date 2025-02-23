Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Purchases A$42,060.00 in Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,060.00 ($26,789.81).

Region Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Region Group alerts:

Region Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, December 29th. Region Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

Region Group Company Profile

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.