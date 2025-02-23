ING Groep NV Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 175.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nutanix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Nutanix by 587.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -199.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

