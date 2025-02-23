American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 3.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $35,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

