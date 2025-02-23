First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,351 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,816,000 after purchasing an additional 659,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

