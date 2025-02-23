iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,309 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $42,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

