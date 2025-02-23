MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 853.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

