Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.