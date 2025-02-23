Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 6,508 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in AerCap were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE:AER opened at $101.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

