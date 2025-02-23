Members Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 109,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

